John Cena Makes Wrestlemania Entrance With Help From Make-A-Wish Kids

Videos by OutKick

The WWE has taken over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for Wrestlemania 39, and some of the biggest names — one of them being John Cena — made some big entrances.

Cena’s entrance music blasted around the stadium as he walked out to a mix of cheers and boos.

What was especially cool, was that he had some help for his big entrance, which came from a group of Make-A-Wish kids who won’t be forgetting it any time soon.

Man, how cool was that?

Cena — who you’ll soon be able to use in PGA Tour 2K23 if you feel so inclined — faced off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a match that can be traced back to nearly a year ago, when theory dissed his jorts.

No one disses jorts.

Well, fine, we all do. Just not normally to John Cena’s face. He’s easily the most prominent and strongest jorts wearer.

Unfortunately for John Cena fans, he didn’t steal the U.S. Championship off of Theory, but his entrance will have won him a lot of fans.

At least if you didn’t already know about his work with Make-A-Wish.

According to Sports Illustrated, Cena has been fulfilling wishes for kids with critical illnesses. He even holds the Guinness World Record for the most wishes fulfilled with over 650.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle