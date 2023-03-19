Trish Stratus Returning To WWE, WrestleMania

Videos by OutKick

WWE may have lost the Bella twins, but they regained Trish Stratus in the process.

The 47-year-old WWE Hall of Famer announced last week that she’s ending her ring retirement and returning to the wrestling promotion. She’ll step inside the squared circle again for April’s WrestleMania 39, four years since last competing.

In doing so, grown men who grew up watching the Canadian smokeshow dominate the women’s ranks, now have another reason to splurge for the PPV.

In less than a month, we’ll once again enter the Stratusphere.

Trish Stratus returns to WWE at age 47 as a Hall of Famer. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images).

Call me chauvinistic, but I much prefer to watch a sweaty Stratus over any male WWE superstar. And something tells me most men – and women (hey now!), feel the same way.

Stratus told Bleacher Report that her decision to return to the ring was mostly about connecting with the WWE’s younger female talent and having a good time. “When I retired, I said I’d return if it was fun… and maybe not to pass the torch necessarily but to influence a new generation,” Stratus said.

Trish Stratus To Appear At WrestleMania 39 In April

Inglewood, California’s Sofia Stadium with host WrestleMania 39 and Stratus’ WWE return. Formerly a three-time WWE “Babe of the Year,” who is now a married mother of two, Stratus’ return comes as part of a six-woman tag match.

“I thrive on the challenge,” Stratus said of stepping into the ring with WWE’s current talent. “Can I still hang with these girls?”

Trish Stratus is heading back to WrestleMania. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

From the looks of it, Trish Stratus won’t have any problem hanging with her younger WWE counterparts. She’s clearly been in the gym and appears as capable as ever to deliver Stratusfaction when the WWE calendar turns to WrestleMania.

Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success. Put in the work folks, it’s really that simple!



What’s something you’ve been putting in the work for? pic.twitter.com/JbIvkJQYjA — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 2, 2023

“Trust me, before I accepted, I did a few rounds in the ring and had to make sure the question of whether I could still do this was rhetorical,” Stratus insisted.

WrestleMania 39 is a two-day event scheduled for April 1st and 2nd.

