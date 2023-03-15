Bella Twins Are Done With WWE, Have ‘New’ Name

Videos by OutKick

The Bella Twins are getting a rebrand.

Nikki and Brie Bella are retiring from WWE and will now go by their birth name, Garcia. The twin sisters made the announcement Tuesday on their SiriusXM podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

“When our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we needed to head into this new chapter,” Nikki said. “Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins.”

Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/w6GQM0P7Zi — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) March 14, 2023

Nikki said fans have expressed some concern about the decision.

“Our listeners and everyone in the world is asking why?” she said. “You had this amazing name that you got from your grandfather, Pop Pop, who’d always call us ‘My Bellas, My Bellas,’ why after seventeen years is that gone?”

But the WWE Hall of Famers have simply entered a new chapter in their lives.

“We’re going to be 40 in November,” Nikki said. “We’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs, we’re executive producers, we’re starring now, we’re hosting shows, and when our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just needed to head into this new chapter.”

Nikki married her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev in August, and the two have a son, Matteo.

Brie is married to AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson, with whom she shares a son, Buddy.

The Bella Twins signed with WWE in 2007.

They were first assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling, a developmental territory. Brie was called up to the main roster in 2008 and, in the early days, would sneakily swap places with her sister.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I just want thank Brie Bella,” Brie said. “The character, the name, all of it that I have been the last, pretty much almost, 16, 17 years… I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia’s going to do next.”

Nikki echoed her sister’s sentiments.

“And I’m so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella,” she said. “She empowered me, she inspired me, she truly made me become fearless. And the road that she has paved, and what she’s done for women and the youth and will continue to do, just as Nikki Garcia.”

No word yet on exactly what’s next for the Garcia Twins, but new episodes of their podcast drop every Wednesday. No doubt they’ll keep us posted.