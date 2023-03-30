John Cena Is Hitting The Links In ‘PGA Tour 2K23’ In Development Exactly No One Asked For

Videos by OutKick

If you had been hoping that John Cena would someday become a playable character in a golf game, your strange, very specific wish has come true.

The actor and WWE superstar is set to hit the virtual links and join the game’s roster of playable celebrities which includes Steph Curry and Michael Jordan.

THE CHAMP IS HERE!

Did you see him? You'll soon be able to play as the one and only JOHNNNN CENAAAA in #PGATOUR2K23! Coming April 7 👋 @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/60aukOmg2e — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) March 30, 2023

Cena joins the game as part of a free update that will drop on April 7 which includes some other playable characters, some new gear, and new courses including Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pinehurst No. 2.

As you may have expected, Cena’s in-game character will be clad in his signature red, white, and blue.

Of course, 2K Sports — which publishes PGA Tour 2K23 — also publishes the WWE 2K series. The most recent addition to that series was released earlier this month. Cena also happens to be on the cover of WWE 2K23.

If the Peacemaker being a playable character is enough to get you interested in the game, you’re in luck. According to Game Informer, Xbox users can try the game for free from April 6 through the 9. If those dates sound rather conspicuous, it would be because that’s when the Masters is going on.

That seems like a perfect way to capitalize on the golf world’s biggest weekend.

However, there may be another reason, they’re rolling out the free trial and the new content that weekend.

EA Sports will drop their game, EA Sports PGA Tour in the middle of that freebie window on April 7. That game is a direct competitor to 2K Sports’ game. What better way to get people to pick your game than get them hooked on it with a free first taste?

Hmm. I wonder where they learned this marketing tactic from…

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle