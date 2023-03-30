WWE Superstar Natalya Prepares For WrestleMania In A Gold Bikini

Videos by OutKick

WrestleMania 39 is just a couple of days away and the WWE’s biggest names are preparing for the highly anticipated event. One of those looking forward to its arrival is veteran Natalya Neidhart.

The 40-year-old WWE superstar is expected to appear in WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Match. She’ll be joined by her new tag team partner Shotzi.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Natalya and her new partner, playfully called “Shotz thru the Hart,” qualified for the right to appear in the event. As did a couple of other tag teams.

The duos of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan had to earn their way into the Fatal 4-Way match.

They’ll be joined by the fourth tag team made up of Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. The only one of the tag teams that didn’t have to qualify.

Natalya isn’t letting the magnitude of WrestleMania get to her. She’s put in the work. As a third generation wrestler she knows better than most, when you’re prepared there’s nothing to worry about.

Earlier this week she shared some of the results of her hard work. She slipped into a gold bikini and relaxed poolside. She captioned the WrestleMania teaser for her millions of followers, “The calm before the storm.”

The calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/ikYIdmVFSd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 27, 2023

Natalya Neidhart Is A Pro’s Pro

Natalya won’t be the only 40-something that fans will be keep an eye on. Although, a couple of the others are making their return to the WWE after years away from the organization.

47-year-old Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is stepping into the ring four years after her last match. And speaking of the Hall of Fame, 43-year-old Stacy Keibler will be inducted in the lead up to WrestleMania.

That’s just the tip of the WWE star power that will be on hand this weekend. There’s no return necessary for Natalya, she’s still going strong.

As you can see with her calm before the storm bikini pic she still has plenty left in the tank. That’s all by design. The rest of the Fatal 4-Way tag teams will have a fully prepared Natalya to deal with.

Change is hard at first. Messy in the middle. But gorgeous at the end. 🤎#unbreakable pic.twitter.com/BHenYk0Y2p — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 20, 2023