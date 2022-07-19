The woke mob isn’t happy with Joe Rogan.

Rogan, who is a veteran of the war against the wokes, is under fire after he joked about shooting homeless people during a podcast with Tom Segura.

Now, you’re probably thinking he said something absolutely atrocious, right? Wrong.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

When making a point about how nobody cares about violent crime, the popular podcast host and UFC commentator joked you’d get in more trouble for robbing a homeless person than shooting them.

“Hilarious, but they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe, you should just go shoot the homeless people … I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in L.A. anymore. It’s a f**king joke,” Rogan said when talking about the absurdity of the situation.

Nothing like a couple of rich fucks setting around smoking cigars and criticizing people at their rock bottom.

And that last line? "Maybe you should just go S**T the homeless people" pic.twitter.com/eCp1HSkJj4 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) July 16, 2022

Given the fact that we live in very stupid times, people had to get upset!

He continues to be one of the most vile and dangerous pieces of sh*t this side of 45.

FYI, murders of homeless people in Los Angeles went up 47% last year over the previous year. Casual remarks like this will most certainly contribute to its continued rise. https://t.co/cMopkqOQpL — Woody Schultz #BlackLivesMatter (@UGottaWoody) July 19, 2022

Hey @joerogan and @tomsegura , you're worthless trash. Turn your hatred for the homeless community into some comedy so you can line your coffers, you pussies. https://t.co/dV6LzeWGom — ๏ςtคשเยร (@octaviuscourt) July 19, 2022

heyo, nothing to see here just two absolute pieces of shit saying horrific shit and complaining that homelessness isn’t criminalized enough (@tomsegura is apparently too lazy or dumb to know about 41.18) and actually advocating for murdering people for being poor/unhoused. fuck. https://t.co/NA7NSCBKkQ — Maxwell Cabello (@Maxwell_Cabello) July 19, 2022

rogan: maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people.



other guy: I like your ideas.



……………….. https://t.co/lEcinjB5hg — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) July 19, 2022

It’s insane this even needs to be explained, but Rogan isn’t actually advocating for the shooting of homeless people. Most people recognize that. In fact, I’d say anyone with a functioning brain does.

What the founder of “The Joe Rogan Experience” is clearly doing is ripping stupid laws. He’s clearly ripping a lack of concern over violent crime.

Joe Rogan on 2024: "I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president."https://t.co/q36DHZYfH4 — OutKick (@Outkick) June 29, 2022

People taking a couple seconds and running with it. Context matters! If you listen to his final comment, his intent couldn’t be clearer.

This is another classic example of people attempting to smear Joe Rogan. That’s all it is. Let’s not pretend otherwise.

His critics aren’t good faith actors, and shouldn’t be treated as such.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator, Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Don’t let the wokes win! Use your brain, use context and don’t crush comedians. It’s not hard to figure out!