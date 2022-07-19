The woke mob isn’t happy with Joe Rogan.
Rogan, who is a veteran of the war against the wokes, is under fire after he joked about shooting homeless people during a podcast with Tom Segura.
Now, you’re probably thinking he said something absolutely atrocious, right? Wrong.
When making a point about how nobody cares about violent crime, the popular podcast host and UFC commentator joked you’d get in more trouble for robbing a homeless person than shooting them.
“Hilarious, but they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe, you should just go shoot the homeless people … I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in L.A. anymore. It’s a f**king joke,” Rogan said when talking about the absurdity of the situation.
Given the fact that we live in very stupid times, people had to get upset!
It’s insane this even needs to be explained, but Rogan isn’t actually advocating for the shooting of homeless people. Most people recognize that. In fact, I’d say anyone with a functioning brain does.
What the founder of “The Joe Rogan Experience” is clearly doing is ripping stupid laws. He’s clearly ripping a lack of concern over violent crime.
People taking a couple seconds and running with it. Context matters! If you listen to his final comment, his intent couldn’t be clearer.
This is another classic example of people attempting to smear Joe Rogan. That’s all it is. Let’s not pretend otherwise.
His critics aren’t good faith actors, and shouldn’t be treated as such.
Don’t let the wokes win! Use your brain, use context and don’t crush comedians. It’s not hard to figure out!
Homeless? how about drug or alcohol bums that shit on the street and assault law abiding citizens and the cops don’t do anything so lets start with a mug full of Mace to begin with to protect yourself from these dregs