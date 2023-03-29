Joe Rogan Is Right About The Absurdity Of Lia Thomas, Trans Threatening Female Sports

Videos by OutKick

“This trans athlete thing f*cking blows my mind … how many people go along with this?”

Those are the words of Joe Rogan on the celebration of Lia Thomas, a biological male competing against women in the swimming pool.

“It just blows my mind.”

Rogan made the comments on his podcast Tuesday, days after ESPN praised Thomas as part of its Women’s History Month campaign.

Rogan continued:

“Swimming, I mean that Lia Thomas is still the number one swimmer in the world and it’s a biological male. Period. End of discussion. It’s madness. And not only that, hasn’t even gotten — penis removed and has sex with women apparently,” Rogan said. “The whole thing is so crazy that you can call yourself a woman and then you’re a woman. And like, this has nothing to do with trans rights. It just has to do with humans.

“It’s just what they’ve done to those other girls that are competing against her is just a fucking crime. It’s horrible.

“Imagine if you’re a biological woman, you are working your ass off. You are fully dedicated to being the best of the best. You’re dotting all your I’s and crossing all your T’s. You are watching your die … are watching your recovery. You are fucking trying. And this person who just decides they’re a woman with testosterone flowing through their body for their entire life — just dominates you. It’s f*cking maddening.”

Well said.

In addition, the girls have been forced to undress next to Thomas in the locker room.

Recently, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines detailed that Thomas often strutted around the women’s locker room naked, exposing male genitalia.

ESPN considers such strutting heroic.

Joe Rogan and Lia Thomas

Joe Rogan Called Thomas Competing Against Females A Crime

And the issue exceeds the case of Lia Thomas.

Last month, a girls’ basketball team at a Christian high school forfeited a state championship game upon learning the opposing team rostered a transgender player, as in a biological male.

The girls had to bow out of the competition. Their hard work and dreams be damned.

Furthermore, female athletes are powerless.

Last fall, Vermont banned a group of female students from the girls’ locker room — their locker room — for objecting to a biological male changing in the same space.

Get naked in front of the player with a penis or turn in your uniform.

Joe Rogan calls the advent of biological men in women’s sports a byproduct of a society in need of a real problem:

“We are fixating on these f*cking very strange issues and deciding that we’re gonna correct all the inequities and inequality in the world by allowing these people to express their truth.”

Hmm.

Sound familiar?

OutKick published a column on said phenomenon just a week ago. Woke is a variant of the progressive movement. It begins with a real issue but continues to progress even when said issue no longer exists.

It’s a quest with no end.

Thus the fight for “equality” has morphed into athletic competitions allowing a biological male to snap the foundation of women’s sports.