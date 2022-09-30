Biological Female Volleyball Players Banned From Locker Room For Feeling Uncomfortable Changing With Transgender Teammate

What happens when a high school biological female speaks up and says she’s not comfortable with a biological male changing with her in a locker room? In the case of a Vermont high school, the local school officials reportedly decided they’d settle the issue by banning the use of the locker room.

According to WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, drama erupted this season as biological females from the Randolph High School volleyball team when a biological male made inappropriate comments while changing with the biological females.

The station reports parents and athletes raised concerns with the school and that’s when the wheels of the transgender freight train were put in motion.

The biological females were the problem.

An email was sent out to families explaining Vermont law. The email stated there is “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy.”

That’s right, if you’re a biological female who doesn’t feel comfortable changing in a locker room with a biological male, that’s a YOU problem and it’s on YOU to find a new place to change. It’s a very similar response to issues raised by University of Pennsylvania biological females who were told to share locker room space with swimmer Lia Thomas.

Deal with it, ladies. It’s a new era. Either get with the times or find a new place to change.

Biological female Randolph HS (VT) volleyball player Blake Allen doesn’t want a biological male changing with her in the team’s locker room. The school reportedly countered by closing the locker room. / WCAX

Biological female Blake Allen, a member of the volleyball team, says she was encouraged by her mother to speak out about the situation to “make a change” while noting she doesn’t “want a biological man” changing with her.

What are Blake’s rights here?

Vermont’s State Board of Education policy states Blake is pretty much out of luck. Again, deal with it is the stance of the state.

An email was sent to parents of Randolph volleyball players explaining the school’s new locker room policy after drama erupted over biological females changing with a transgender biological male teammate / via WCAX

“The use of restrooms and locker rooms by transgender students requires schools to considernumerous factors, including, but not limited to: the transgender student’s preference; protectingstudent privacy; maximizing social integration of the transgender student; minimizing stigmatization of the student; ensuring equal opportunity to participate; the student’s age; and protecting the safety of the students involved,” the board’s policy states.



“A transgender student should not be required to use a locker room or restroom that conflicts with the student’s gender identity.”

Translation: Simply put, if a biological male IDENTIFIES as a female, he can change in the women’s locker room.

Vermont’s Department of Education says transgender athletes shouldn’t be required to use a locker room that conflicts with that student’s gender identity / via WCAX

Where is this transgender vs. biological female athletics — and even the use of locker rooms — debate headed?

In January, Roger Brooks, who serves as senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, told OutKick it appears a showdown at the Supreme Court is inevitable.

“I think the answer to that is ‘yes,’” he said while noting court cases are mounting and it’s likely there will be more cases to come. “The law is not fast but within the next couple of years we’ll see a case about this issue in front of the Supreme Court.”

The locker room debate isn’t just playing out in central Vermont with a girls’ volleyball team. In Texas, a parent filed a complaint against the Round Rock school district over a case that centers on a female student being told to go home to change during the school day “to avoid a male student whom district officials had authorized to undress with her in her locker room.”

In Randolph, Vermont where the volleyball team has been banned from using for changing purposes, it’s unclear where the biological male athlete is changing.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” Blake Allen told WCAX.

That’s true, Blake. Stop making sense. It’s 2022. Common sense isn’t allowed.