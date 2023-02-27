Christian School Forfeits Girls’ Basketball Playoff Game Against Team With Trans Player

Videos by OutKick

A girls’ basketball team at a Christian high school forfeited a state championship game upon learning the opposing team rostered a transgender player.

Head of Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) Vicky Fogg argued it was unfair and unsafe for her girls to compete against a biological male on the court.

“We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general,” Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The decision cost MVCS its place in the tournament. “The Eagles’ forfeit sent Long Trail to the quarterfinals Friday against No. 4 seed Arlington,” local outlet Valley News reported.

(Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

Unfortunate it is for the girls at MVCS who either had to compete on the court with a male or bow out of competition.

The Christian school should not have had to make that decision. States ought to apply common sense and prohibit males from competing against females in competition, logic that long defined two separate rosters.

Yet sensitivity around transgenderism has prevented states from doing so. In fact, Vermont law urges schools to allow students to participate on the teams with which they identify that day.

“Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis,” The Vermont Agency of Education’s best practices reads.

Moreover, the department says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room “that conflicts with the student’s gender identity.”

Meaning, biological males can change in front of females.

That is the case on the collegiate level as well. Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines recently revealed the NCAA forced her and her teammates to undress in front of Lia Thomas, a male who competes against women in the swimming pool.

Gaines details that Thomas often strutted around the women’s locker room naked, exposing male genitalia.

The school girls in Vermont have to do the same.

Female athletes are powerless, particularly in the state of Vermont. Last fall, a middle school in the state banned a group of female students from the girls’ locker room — their locker room — for objecting to a biological male changing in the same space.

Shut up and undress in front of the girl with male body parts, the girls were essentially told.