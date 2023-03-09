Joe Mixon’s Sister Named As Suspect In Shooting of Minor: Report

Videos by OutKick

Shalonda Mixon, sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, was ID’d as a suspect in the incident report regarding a shooting that occurred near Mixon’s residence in Anderson Township, Ohio, earlier this week.

Joe Mixon’s Role Still Unclear, Says Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Questions have buzzed around Mixon’s own involvement in the shooting. No details have been provided directly connecting Mixon to the incident.

Shalonda previously spoke up to defend Mixon, stating he had no involvement.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, 34-year-old Shalonda Mixon and a 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer have been named suspects in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Multiple shots were fired near Mixon’s residence on Monday (Mar. 6). The shooting resulted in a 16-year-old getting shot in the foot after he ran near the house around 8:25 p.m. (EST).

Credit: WCPO



Instagram: @perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla (Shalonda Mixon)

Instagram: @perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla (Shalonda Mixon)

The minor was one of several children playing “NERF dart wars” outside of Mixon’s residence before the shooting happened.

11 Shots Heard Outside Mixon’s Home

New details from the scene also revealed that 11 shots were fired. Sean Pena — Joe Mixon’s trainer, who was present at the home Monday night — told police he heard five shots fired.

Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer were also spotted leaving the scene in a black Honda Accord, which was later stopped by authorities.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the released details from their incident report.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” a spokesperson commented Thursday. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mixon’s residence was surrounded by crime tape Monday night and a search warrant was executed by police. Though one vehicle containing Mixon’s lawyers arrived at the residence that night, it is unclear whether Mixon was home when authorities entered the residence.

On Wednesday, audio from a police dispatch mentioned that a “male with a gun” was spotted leaving the scene in a Jeep, with two other vehicles also speeding away.

“Witnessed several males and females running at this location. Couldn’t get a description. One of them pulled out a gun, ran toward the back of a building. Several shots were heard. A male with a gun was seen running, getting into a Jeep. He’s currently still on scene. Two other vehicles are involved … They fled at a high rate of speed.”