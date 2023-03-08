Neighbor Claims Shots Were Fired At Kids Playing NERF From Joe Mixon’s House: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

More details have emerged about an alleged Monday night incident near Joe Mixon’s house.

Police responded to a call of shots fired Monday night in Anderson Township, Ohio, and reportedly entered the Bengals star’s house several hours later. Nobody was arrested, but the authorities did reveal in a statement a search warrant was executed at a residence and a juvenile was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It still remains incredibly unclear what happened, but it now sounds like it centers around some kids playing NERF.

Fox 19′ Mike Schell reported a neighbor of Joe Mixon’s claims “the shots came from” the RB’s house but it’s “unclear who fired the gun.” Police have not confirmed that.

Neighbor of Joe Mixon says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing a game of “NERF wars” outside a home next door to where Mixon lives and that the shots came from his house. Unclear who fired the gun. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TuGxjKKA52 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 7, 2023

Audio released from an alleged incident near Joe Mixon’s house.

Police audio has also been released from the incident, and does at a minimum back up the claim that everything stemmed from a NERF war.

Police confirm search warrant executed after shooting near Joe Mixon’s house. (Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

“Witnessed several males and females running at this location. Couldn’t get a description. One of them pulled out a gun, ran toward the back of a building. Several shots were heard. A male with a gun was seen running, getting into a Jeep. He’s currently still on scene. Two other vehicles are involved … They fled at a high rate of speed,” the dispatch can be heard stating over the radio in audio released by TMZ.

An officer comes back over the radio stating it’s just kids playing “dart wars” and everyone needs to “slow” down. It’s not clear over the audio whether or not the police ever figured out whether actual gunshots had been fired.

Joe Mixon’s sister has claimed he did nothing wrong, and so far, police haven’t really revealed any details at all. All that’s known for sure is a juvenile was treated for injuries, nobody was arrested and a search warrant was executed.

Based on the local reporting, it also took police a significant amount of time to eventually enter Joe Mixon’s house, but it’s not clear whether or not he was even home.

Police reportedly entered Joe Mixon’s home after a shots fired call. (Credit: Getty Images)

This remains a fluid situation. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates.