Police Confirm Search Warrant Executed After Shots Fired Call Near Joe Mixon’s Home

Videos by OutKick

Police have confirmed a search warrant was executed on a residence after a shots fired call Monday night near the home of Joe Mixon.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 7900 block of Anderson Township, Ohio after a call of shots being fired. It was reported by Fox 19 police entered Mixon’s home after putting up crime scene tape and at least one evidence marker. Fox 19 reported officers entered after being delivered “an envelope of documents.” That seemed to indicate a search warrant was executed. That has now been confirmed.

Police announce a search warrant was executed.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did announce late Tuesday morning that “a juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The police further explained, “HCSO deputies conducted a search warrant for a home in the 7900 block, and were able to gather evidence that will be part of this active investigation. Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews. We hope to provide a more comprehensive update to the investigation this week. We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon.”

Notably, the police didn’t specify the exact residence that was searched. Nobody was arrested at the time of the incident.

Police confirm search warrant executed after shooting near Joe Mixon’s house. (Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Details remain murky.

Information surrounding the Monday night incident remains incredibly limited. Here’s what we know for sure. Police responded to a shots fired call and a minor was transported for medical treatment. We now also know a search warrant was executed.

Previously, it was reported police pivoted attention from just one residence to Mixon’s. It’s still not known for sure whether or not Mixon was home. At one point, police let a car through shortly after midnight, according to Fox 19. It’s not known who was in it.

Police left early Tuesday morning, and again, nobody was arrested. Mixon’s sister claims he did nothing wrong.

Police announce update on investigation into shots fired near Joe Mixon’s home. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

This remains a fluid situation. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.