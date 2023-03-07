Police Enter Joe Mixon’s House After Shots Fired Call: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Police reportedly responded to a shots fired call Monday night in the area of Bengals star Joe Mixon’s home.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Township, Ohio that left a minor injured Monday night, according to Fox 19. It’s not known at this time how the child was hurt.

Initially, police put crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road before pivoting attention to Joe Mixon’s home, according to the same report.

Joe Mixon’s home entered by police after shots fired call. It’s not clear as of early Tuesday morning what happened. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Police reportedly entered Joe Mixon’s house.

Fox 19 reports the home police turned their attention to matches the address on a warrant previously issued for Mixon on charges that were dropped. The Hamilton County Auditor records do not show it being sold or switching ownership since then.

Fox 19 reports there was an evidence marker in his yard and crime scene tape was later also put around his home. Deputies were then seen “banging on Mixon’s door, loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out.”

At roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police entered Mixon’s home with their flashlights out after “an envelope of documents” was delivered to them. It’s not clear what the documents were, but police left without anyone being arrested, according to Fox 19.

A person was in the residence, but police wouldn’t reveal the identity of the person, according to Chancelor Winn.

UPDATE: No one has been arrested. One person is in the house. Deputies would not say who that person is. Crime scene tape has been taken down and deputies are leaving @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZKLhFNdw9Z — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Mike Dardis reported he spoke with Mixon’s sister, who denied he did anything wrong.

“[His sister Shelonda] tells me Joe was not involved in the shooting Monday night that injured a teenager,” Dardis reported early Tuesday morning.

Police tape wrapped in front of home listed as Joe Mixon’s in early February incident report in another case. Tonight I spoke with Mixon’s sister Shelonda. She tells me Joe was not involved in the shooting Monday night that injured a teenager. Deputies are still there. @WLWT https://t.co/GQttkAp8Ny — MikeDardisWLWT (@MikeDardisWLWT) March 7, 2023

This is a developing situation. Check back to OutKick for more updates when we have them.