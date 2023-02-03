Arrest Warrant Issued To Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon For Pointing Gun At A Woman: Report

Videos by OutKick

An arrest warrant has been issued to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, 26, on account of Aggravated Menacing, according to Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner.

Sources tell me a warrant has been issued in Cincinnati for RB Joe Mixon’s arrest on a count of Aggravated Menacing — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2023

Star64 Cincinnati reporter Chris Renkel additionally reported that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in downtown Cincinnati.

Per Ohio Laws and Administrative Rules, aggravated menacing consists of “knowingly causing another person to believe that you would cause serious physical harm to their person, property, unborn child or immediate family.”

An aggravated menacing charge could result in a fine of up to $1,000, maximum jail time of up to 180 days or five years of probation.

The Bengals released the following statement, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon’s past run-ins with the law include an incident with a parking attendant in 2016 and a misdemeanor assault charge from 2014.

In 2016, then-Sooners coach Bob Stoops suspended Mixon for one game for allegedly intimating a parking attendant after the player received a citation.

In 2014, Mixon physically assaulted a woman named Amelia Molitor near the Oklahoma University campus. He was suspended from the team for the 2014 season as a result.

Mixon and Molitor agreed to a settlement on April 21, 2017. Her statement on the incident goes as follows:

“I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end,” Molitor said in the statement. “Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experience since that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward from here with our lives.

” From our private discussions, I am satisfied that we are going to put this behind us and work towards helping others who may have found themselves in similar circumstances. I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere.”

Mixon was last seen in NFL action on Sunday, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. KC defeated Cincinnati, 23-20. Mixon had eight carries for 19 yards.

