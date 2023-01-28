Videos by OutKick

Tennessee football is coming off of its best season since 2001 and Joe Milton III played a large role in its success. The Volunteers, in their second year with head coach Josh Heupel, went 11-2, dominated Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and finished as the No. 6-ranked team in the country.

Their only two losses came to the eventual national champions and South Carolina. The latter was an unexpected upset that sent shockwaves throughout the sport.

During the loss to the Gamecocks, starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker went down with a season-ending injury. Milton took over in relief and won out in his final two games as QB1.

Now, as the Vols look toward next season, Milton is the incumbent. It is his job to lose.

However, five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava arrived to campus in December and will be breathing down Milton’s neck during a quarterback battle between the two. That is still a few months away.

In the meantime, Milton is “the guy” in Knoxville and he has an absolute cannon. It was on full display prior to Tennessee men’s basketball’s home game against the Texas on Saturday when Milton joined the College GameDay crew on the court at Thompson Boiling Arena.

He launched a basketball into the stratosphere. The standard basketball weighs 22 ounces, which is about eight ounces heavier than a standard football.

If you have ever thrown a basketball overhand, then you know that there is a big weight difference. But that was not a problem for Milton, who reared back and sent the basketball deep into the stands.

He was not aiming for the hoop on his initial toss, but when he was, he didn’t miss. Milton hit back-to-back half-court shots.

Here is a look at one of his two makes:

Joe Milton’s accuracy and strength was on full display. He has a rocket launcher where his arm should be!