Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee and his first day on campus came with a hard lesson. Don’t step on the Power T, freshman!

Iamaleava, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 behind only Arch Manning, committed to play for the Vols back in March. He chose Tennessee over offers from Alabama, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame, among others.

At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Iamaleava is not only an extremely talented quarterback, he is also one of the best volleyball players in the country. His raw talent garners a lot of attention and the hope in Knoxville is that he will be the guy to help bring the Vols back to the national championship.

As a result, there is a lot invested in Iamaleava. Likely $8,000,000 to be exact.

Although it is not confirmed, logical deduction would lead to the general belief that he was the unnamed five-star recruit who signed the largest NIL deal of all-time earlier this year. Iamaleava showing up to the Elite 11 rocking Prada sunglasses (something that former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was having none of) certainly helped to narrow down the potential $8 million man.

Regardless of what it did or did not cost, Nico Iamaleava chose Tennessee.

As the quarterback at Warren High School in Downey, California this fall, Iamaleava led the Bears to a 9-2 record with both losses coming by a total of four points. He’s a dynamic player with a wicked arm and a lot of natural athleticism.

However, as good as he is, there will be a learning curve as the California-native adjusts to the collegiate level, which is why he got to campus as soon as he could. Iamaleava got his high school transcript in order and headed south to join the Volunteers for their Orange Bowl practices.

He was on the field with the team for the first time on Friday and chopped it up with Joe Milton.

Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived! 👀🍊 pic.twitter.com/PFY4v87nBF — Rockytopology (@rockytopology) December 16, 2022

Before getting to work, Iamaleava stopped by the facilities on Thursday and committed a cardinal sin. He stepped on the ‘Power T’ in the middle of the locker room.

As consequence for his actions, the five-star freshman had to hit the ground and bang out 10 push-ups.

Iamaleava learned his lesson the hard way. It won’t happen again.

Because Iamaleava is already on campus, and because of an NCAA loophole about regular season games vs. postseason games, he will be dressed out on Dec. 30. Would Josh Heupel consider throwing him into action if necessary and/or possible? That would be wild.