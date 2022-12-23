Tennessee QB Joe Milton Unleashes A Howitzer, Throws An Orange 100 Yards

Joe Milton’s arm strength is truly impressive.

The Volunteers backup QB has been pressed into starting service ever since Hendon Hooker went down for the year. The former Michigan player is now tasked with leading Tennessee to a bowl victory against Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Ahead of taking the field to take on Dabo Swinney’s squad, Milton decided to remind people he has a howitzer attached to his body. He picked up an orange and tossed it at least 100 yards with absolute ease.

That throw was easily 100 yards. In fact, it could have been as far as 110 or 115 because it cleared the entire end zone.

If that’s not impressive, I’m not sure what is. Obviously, you don’t play with oranges, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive. How far do you think you could throw an orange? Probably not 100 to 115 yards.

Joe Milton throws an orange at least 100 yards. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/1606040740336902173)

Of course, Milton’s impressive arm strength has never been a secret. When he was at Michigan, he claimed he could throw a football 85 yards.

Against Akron earlier in the season, he cocked one back from his own 35 and hit a Tennessee player on the opposite 10. As you’d expect, he made it look easy.

Whether or not Joe Milton has any kind of future in football after college remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that he has a freak of nature arm. The man should have to register his right arm as an artillery piece.