Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Suffers Torn ACL

KOXVILLE – Tennessee lost one of its main leaders during the South Carolina game, as the school announced Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in the loss. The Vols quarterback was having a spectacular season, with him sitting near the top of the Heisman race for a portion of the year.

Tennessee has one regular season game remaining. The Vols will turn to Joe Milton, who was named the starter before the 2021 season. After taking over during the Pittsburgh game last season, Hooker never relinquished the job.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker passed for 5,630 yards, 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions at Tennessee. He also rushed for 1,046 yards and 10 TD’s, over the past two seasons.

The school released a message on social media Sunday evening, thanking Hooker for everything the senior has done for the program.

“Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night. Hendon and the Hooker family appreciate all your prayers and support. Hendon’s incredible journey has been defined by faith , perseverance and strength. Obstacles have never stood in his way on his path to greatness.

“Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate,” Tennessee added. “We know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL career.”

Hooker will certainly be remembered at Tennessee for turning around the offense and transferring into a program with so many questions. What he accomplished in Knoxville will be remembered for a very long time, given all the circumstances.