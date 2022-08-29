Joe Flacco Throws Unbelievably Bad Interception

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco threw a shockingly bad interception Sunday against the Giants.

The veteran quarterback will be QB1 for the Jets until Zach Wilson is back to 100%, but one of the passes he threw during the preseason game should have fans very concerned.

While scrambling to avoid pressure, the former Ravens star threw a perfect pass right to Giants linebacker Austin Calitro for one of the easiest pick sixes you’ll ever see.

It might only be a preseason game, but whenever you see an NFL quarterback throw an interception like this one from Joe Flacco, it’s a massive red flag.

The only simpler way Flacco could have gotten Calitro the ball would have been to hand it to him like he was a running back.

Jets QB Joe Flacco throws horrible interception during preseason game. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Flacco has been in the NFL since 2008, has started a ton of games and has a Super Bowl ring. There’s simply no excuse for ever throwing an interception that bad.

It wouldn’t be acceptable for a middle school quarterback. It’s 100% not acceptable for a man being paid millions of dollars to sling passes on Sundays in the NFL.

Not Joe Flacco’s finest work… pic.twitter.com/efuaS0Aw8f — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 28, 2022

Best of luck to the Jets fans. It certainly seems like they’re going to need all the help they can get at the QB position.