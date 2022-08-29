Joe Flacco Throws Unbelievably Bad Interception

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco threw a shockingly bad interception Sunday against the Giants.
The veteran quarterback will be QB1 for the Jets until Zach Wilson is back to 100%, but one of the passes he threw during the preseason game should have fans very concerned.
While scrambling to avoid pressure, the former Ravens star threw a perfect pass right to Giants linebacker Austin Calitro for one of the easiest pick sixes you’ll ever see.
It might only be a preseason game, but whenever you see an NFL quarterback throw an interception like this one from Joe Flacco, it’s a massive red flag.
The only simpler way Flacco could have gotten Calitro the ball would have been to hand it to him like he was a running back.
Flacco has been in the NFL since 2008, has started a ton of games and has a Super Bowl ring. There’s simply no excuse for ever throwing an interception that bad.
It wouldn’t be acceptable for a middle school quarterback. It’s 100% not acceptable for a man being paid millions of dollars to sling passes on Sundays in the NFL.
Best of luck to the Jets fans. It certainly seems like they’re going to need all the help they can get at the QB position.