Jets’ Garrett Wilson Notes Difference Between QBs Zach Wilson And Joe Flacco

Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson just unknowingly entered the “Is Joe Flacco elite” debate.

Nearly a decade after Flacco won a Super Bowl with Baltimore (and the hearts of Ravens fans everywhere), the 37-year-old is likely to open the season as New York’s top signal caller. Flacco finds himself in that spot after second year QB Zach Wilson was injured in last weekend’s preseason opener.

Early reports suggest Wilson will miss somewhere between 2-4 weeks – at best.

🚨Breaking News🚨 New York #Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a torn ACL on this play when he planted his foot while attempting to cut upfield, according to our Pro Football Docs Full analysis⏩ https://t.co/53iumzWwCh pic.twitter.com/moWVk8qlLI — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) August 13, 2022

With the Wilson-to-Wilson connection delayed for the time being, New York’s rookie receiver is adjusting to catching passes from Flacco. And early indications suggest it’s been a smooth transition.

“There’s definitely a difference,” Wilson said Monday. “It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco. I feel like everything with him, he takes some pace off, puts some pace on the ball. He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words.”

Flacco’s started 176 games in his career, but just 22 of those starts have come within the last four seasons. But the relative lack of playing time has seemingly had little to no effect on his arm.

Since the 2018 campaign, Flacco’s never completed less than 64% of his passes.

“They’re pretty easy to catch,” Wilson added about Flacco’s passes. “Takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route, put some zip on it because it’s gotta be. Things like that.”

New York’s second preseason game is slated for next Monday when Atlanta visits the Big Apple.

