Jets Think Joe Flacco Still Serves Purpose, Give Him Another Year

It’s time to celebrate, fans of the New York Jets. Joe Flacco is officially back.

You remember Flacco, right? He quarterbacked the Baltimore Ravens to the 2013 Super Bowl title, defeating Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers along the way.

But that was nearly a decade ago, and Flacco has now been relegated to a reserve role. Still, it’s a role that has garnered him favor with the Jets, who agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth $3.5 million so that he can remain Zach Wilson’s backup.

Joe Flacco is returning to the Jets, as expected. This was close yesterday. Now, done. https://t.co/p5NFK3NOrf — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 16, 2022

On the bright side, the Jets won’t have to work out a trade to bring back Flacco this time. That’s what they had to do last year, after Wilson suffered a knee injury. At the time, Flacco, 37, was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was with the Jets the year before that (2020), starting four times. Last season, he started one game, appeared in one other game, and went 27-of-42 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. But, of course, the Jets lost the game he started.

No matter, with Wilson and Flacco in the fold, the Jets appear to be one of the few teams that are already set and happy with their quarterback situation entering next season. So while he may be forgotten by many, Flacco clearly still has some value.