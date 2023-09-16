Joe Exotic Asks Joe Burrow For $20K To Hire A Lawyer

Videos by OutKick

When you sign a $275 million contract, you probably expect some moochers to hit you up for cash. But you likely don’t expect one of those moochers to be Joe Exotic.

Yes, the “Tiger King” himself (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) has penned a letter to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow asking him for a loan.

After all, it’s the least Burrow can do after riding the coattails of Joe Exotic’s fame!

“Everyone in the world is exploiting me and and my trademarks while I sit innocent in an American Federal Prison,” the letter says.

“I have been the Tiger King before you got out of high school. Tiger King is my trademark and intellectual property. My life has been destroyed, my parents have died and I continue to fight cancer and 2 incurable diseases while you all ride fame and attention off my life’s work.”

Here's my letter to @JoeyB 🐅 Help stop this injustice done to me and then let's go keep animals from being in a cage together #tigerking #freejoeexotic pic.twitter.com/V96cwkNQDk — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) September 14, 2023

Famous for the Netflix docu-series Tiger King, Exotic is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot. But he maintains his innocence and claims he is “suffering wrongfully in prison in a cage.”

It’s been a rough few years for the embattled zookeeper. While in prison, Joe developed prostate cancer which turned into bladder cancer. In March, he was reportedly peeing blood, but he chose to ignore the ailment in the name of justice.

But all of these hardships still haven’t stopped the 60-year-old from launching a presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow just became the highest-paid player in the NFL. So surely he can spare a mere $20,000 to help Joe Exotic hire a lawyer, right?

After all, there might be something in it for Burrow, too.

“Maybe paying it forward, God might help you get to the Super Bowl this year, and I could go home for Christmas,” Exotic wrote. “Then we can work together to stop animals from being in a cage.”

Just a favor from one Tiger King to another. Everybody wins.