Joe Biden Unpopular in Almost All 50 States

Breaking news: Joe Biden is unpopular!

No, we mean he’s really, really unpopular, even in deep blue states. According to a nationwide survey conducted by Civiqs, a full 55% of Americans disapprove of the job that Biden is doing as president.

When we look at the details though, we see that number doesn’t even tell the whole story. As of May 30, 2022, he has an approval rating over 50% in just one state, Hawaii, where 52% of people approve of him. The only other two states where his approval rating is higher than his disapproval rating are Massachusetts and Vermont, which have him at 45% and 47% approval ratings respectively.

Take a look:

Perhaps the only data point of this entire survey that may surprise you is that polled Democrats still say they approve of the job Biden is doing by a whopping 73%, compared to just 2% of Republicans. So 73% of Democrats claim to support Biden, yet he remains under water in deep blue states like Washington, California, and New Jersey.

JOE BIDEN WRECKS MEMORIAL DAY SPEECH WITH ANOTHER EMBARRASSING GAFFE

While low approval ratings are embarrassing and can affect media coverage, they also affect other members of Democrat Party — especially those who aren’t even in office yet.

We haven’t seen Biden out on the campaign trail stumping for midterm candidates much. Perhaps it’s too early in the season. Perhaps his health and schedule don’t permit it.

Or perhaps those Democrats vying for seats in purple districts and states have distanced themselves from the president because they don’t want his low poll numbers to disrupt their momentum.

There’s still a lot of time between now and November, when America will once again head to the polls for the midterm elections, so we’ll see whether Biden can rebound. However, soaring inflation, the baby formula shortage, and other issues make a rebound all the more difficult.