Biden Inflation Ruining Summer Plans Across the Country

57 percent of American families are changing their summer plans because of inflation under President Joe Biden.

More specifically, 51 percent say they have “changed or canceled plans for a family trip.” Echelon Insights reports that 41 percent of adults say they have “changed or canceled activities for my children like camp or extracurricular activities.”

Perhaps most notably, 26 percent answered yes to the question, “I won’t be able to stay home with my children because I need to work extra hours.”

Crushing.

Record-high gas prices are primarily to blame for households having to cancel their summer trips.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.37 when Biden took office in 2021. Now, the average price of a gallon is $4.59 and counting.

A road trip across the states is no longer doable for many working-class families. That’s not on Vladimir Putin, despite what Biden tells you.

So this summer is ruined for many. And billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns that convincing your children that you will make up for the canceled trip later this year might be overly ambitious.

“Inflation, as we all know, when it gets in the system, it’s very hard to get it out,” Rubenstein told Fox News. “It takes a long time to get it out, can take a couple of years.”

You have to wonder if torpedoed summer trips will lead to more online activity. If families aren’t camping, fishing, boating and traveling, that means they will spend more time at home, probably on social media. Terrifying.

The story of inflation is why projections say Republicans will slaughter Democrats in the 2022 midterms. Of all the political issues we debate — abortion, immigration, white people and suppression — the cost of living is the most prevalent concern for voters.

The president ruined summer camp. That’s the only slogan Biden’s opposition needs this fall.