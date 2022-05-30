Joe Biden Wrecks Memorial Day Speech With Another Embarrassing Gaffe

President Joe Biden delivered the Memorial Day Address from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday and managed to botch an opportunity for unity … yet again.

During his speech, Biden unleashed an embarrassing gaffe that did a better job criticizing the USA rather than celebrating one of its most cherished days of remembrance for those who fought for the nation.

WATCH:

JOE BIDEN on Memorial Day: “Democracy has never been good.” pic.twitter.com/Sz9qA4pVZz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2022

Biden said, “Ladies and gentlemen, today we remember, and we reaffirm: Freedom is worth the sacrifice. Democracy is not perfect; it’s never been good — perfect.”

He added, “But it’s worth fighting for; if necessary, worth dying for.”

Biden’s speech delivery continues to be as predictable as the administration’s penchant to make matters worse on a domestic and global scale.

All in his first year-and-a-half as president.

Adding fuel to the dumpster fire in the White House are the inflated gas prices expected to continue on the rise for Americans this summer, as relayed by OutKick’s Cortney Weil.

While the administration fails to muster up any solution to keep Americans from tapping into their savings for a tank of gas, Dems continue to play the blame game with anyone, or thing, but themselves.

