Joe Biden Rambles Again, This Time About The World Not Being A ‘Patch in Our Jeans’

It’s time for another installment in the recurring series of Joe Biden attempting to give a speech.

Comedy as a genre may be struggling in the era of cancel culture and puritanical, woke censorship. But surprisingly, Joe Biden might be the single best antidote.

It’s been a while since the president was out in public making speeches, meaning there’s been fewer opportunities for mistakes.

But it’s worth revisiting some of the pre-midterm highlights, including one example where he mumbled incoherently.

Or when he forgot how many states there are in the country he leads.

There are almost too many incredible Biden gaffes to choose from, and now we can add another one to the list.

While speaking at an event, he claimed to be paraphrasing a phrase of his “old neighborhood,” by saying the “world is not a patch in our jeans.”

BIDEN: "I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." pic.twitter.com/G8WI7etvBb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

It’s no wonder that Biden’s handlers are terrified to put him in front of a microphone.

President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Biden Gaffes Are Increasingly Funny

The remarkable consistency with which Biden makes speaking mistakes is absolutely incredible.

It seems like nearly every single time he speaks in public, he says or does something ridiculous.

A quick Google search turned up zero results for the expression “the world is not a patch in our jeans.”

But that’s not surprising coming from the leader of the free world, considering his tenuous relationship with accuracy.

Not to mention the absurdity and disconnect of “if we do what we wanna do, we need to do.”

It’s depressing that this is America’s representative to the world, and even more concerning that he frequently makes important decisions.

The frequency with which he makes mistakes must be concerning, regardless of political orientation. And there’s still at least two more years of absurdist comments to go. Should be fun.