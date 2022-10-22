Did Joe Biden Doze Off During An Interview?

Something appeared to happen with President Joe Biden during a recent interview.

During an interview with MSNBC, Biden appeared to either briefly doze off or struggle to gather his thoughts after being asked if his wife, Jill Biden, wants him to run again in 2024.

What are some of Joe Biden’s gaffes? The President appeared to space out during an interview on MSNBC. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Eventually, he was able to stumble through an answer about how his wife thinks “we’re doing something very important.”

You can even hear the reporter at one point say “oh” right before Biden appears to snap back to paying attention. Give it a watch below and decide for yourself what you think happened.

BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again."



Q: "Dr. Biden is for it?"



BIDEN: *silence*



Q: "Mr. President?"



BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/G4GGD32zG2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

While it’s not totally clear what happened, it’s definitely not normal for anyone to just kind of pause in that fashion when asked a simple question.

The reporter quickly adding “oh” as if he was shocked about something only adds fuel to the situation that something was off.

This was the moment when Biden appeared to mentally check out.

Did something happen with President Joe Biden during an interview? Biden appeared to space out or doze off. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1583601424968994816)

President Joe Biden has a history of bizarre moments.

If Biden did space out, it would hardly be the first time something strange happened. The President has suffered several embarrassing moments.

He’s appeared to have gotten lost on stages, not been able to provide coherent answers, read teleprompter lines in comical fashion and more.

Let us know in the comments what you think happened. Clearly, something caused the reporter to react in the fashion he did.