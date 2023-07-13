Joe Biden In Fine Form, Calls Ukranian President ‘Vladimir’

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden continues to embarrass himself on an international stage.

Biden on Tuesday skipped a dinner with world and NATO leaders, the third time he’s missed an important event.

And even the White House admitted it was because of his recent “workload,” which included a trip to the beach on yet another vacation.

Perhaps he wanted to rest up for his big opportunity on Wednesday to actually pronounce something correctly or get someone’s name right.

If so, it was yet another swing and a miss for the 80-year-old president.

Biden was speaking in Latvia Wednesday and called Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Vladimir.”

You know, the name of his sworn, arch enemy Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

President Joe Biden found himself momentarily lost in his own words after he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "Vladimir," the forename of his Russian enemy Vladimir Putin, before correcting himself in Vilnius, Latvia, on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/XY8QOnGoZW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 12, 2023

Well, guess he was close?

And when you’re the leader of the free world and sending billions of taxpayer dollars and supplies to the Ukraine, you can’t possibly be expected to remember difficult things like their president’s name, right?

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Continues To Show Cognitive Decline

It might be excusable for Biden to get a name wrong here and there.



But when it’s part of a repetitive pattern of mistakes, misstatements, and inexplicable behavior, it’s obvious that something’s seriously wrong.

READ: PRESIDENT BIDEN WANDERS OFF MSNBC SET DURING LIVE INTERVIEW

During photo ops with King Charles, Biden repeatedly had to be shown where to walk or be shepherded away. That’s just not normal, no matter how many in the media pretend it is.

Recent reports have also revealed how horribly he treats staff, despite public claims otherwise.



READ: JOE BIDEN IS A MASSIVE HYPOCRITE, NEW STORY REVEALS

He’s done a horrendous job of leading the country, made harmful policy decisions, frequently makes inexplicable mental mistakes and is a bully to those who work for him.

But hey, at least he also can’t remember the name of the president he’s funding.