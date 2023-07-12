Joe Biden Is A Massive Hypocrite, New Story Reveals

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden’s presidency has been a disastrous failure for any number of reasons.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan, harmful, discriminatory vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and endless, embarrassing gaffes. Just to name a few.

But a new story reveals that not only is he a public disaster, but in private his actions are entirely disqualifying as well.

Alex Thompson in Axios wrote an exposé on Biden’s private behavior. And perhaps unsurprisingly, it reveals that he’s an angry, vindictive bully.

“Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast,” Thompson wrote.

According to unnamed aides and staffers, Biden can be frequently heard yelling at employees, “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!”

Learning that Joe Biden treats people poorly isn’t that surprising.

But it is remarkably hypocritical.

US President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not pictured, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden Demands Behavior He Can’t Live Up To

Back in January 2021 when he took office, Biden told employees that they should treat everyone with respect.

Everyone should be “entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years,” Biden said. “I expect you to do that for all the folks you deal with.”

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” he continued. “On the spot. No ifs or buts.”

So in public, Biden tells employees to treat others with decency, dignity and respect and not to talk down to them or he’ll fire them on the spot.

In private, Biden demeans his staffers, yells at them, treats them disrespectfully and reportedly incessantly berates them.

It’s hard to be more hypocritical than that.

And it’s par for the course for the 80-year-old, who has a history of cultivating an inaccurate public image.

Far from the folksy grandpa image he creates, Biden instead ignores his actual granddaughter.

Wonder when he’ll be firing himself for treating people poorly.