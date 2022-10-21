J.K. Dobbins Gets Terrible Injury News As Ravens Take Another Hit

The Baltimore Ravens backfield took a major hit Friday, but one the team is unfortunately used to. According to reports, RB J.K. Dobbins is set to miss 4-6 weeks as the oft-injured back undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery.

Dobbins missed all of last season with a torn ACL and missed the first few weeks of this season before finally returning to action.

He was largely ineffective in four games, rushing for 123 yards on 35 carries with just one touchdown.

Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

J.K. Dobbins came into the NFL with a ton of hype, and was a stud during the second half of his rookie season in 2020.

The former Ohio State star tallied nearly 1,000 yards and eight scores his rookie campaign, and had all eyes on him entering last season before tearing his ACL during the preseason.

The Ravens slowly brought Dobbins back this season, keeping him inactive for the first two weeks before starting him Week 3 against the Patriots.

He missed most of last week’s game against the Giants when his knee reportedly tightened up on him during the first half.

J.K. Dobbins can’t stay healthy and will miss at least a month for the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In Dobbins’ place, the Ravens have been leaning on veteran Kenyan Drake, who the team signed earlier this season.

Drake was surprisingly really good in Sunday’s loss to New York, rushing for 119 yards on just 10 carries with a touchdown.

Gus Edwards is also working his way back from an ACL tear, but practiced every day this week and could make his season debut Sunday against the Browns.

Edwards rushed for over 700 yards and six touchdowns during his last full season in 2020.

With Edwards’ status for Sunday still up in the air, expect the team to continue riding for Drake … at least in the short term.