Jimmy Garoppolo Ain’t Ruling Out A Super Bowl Return. Buckle Up, Purdy!

Jimmy Garoppolo ain’t ruling out a Super Bowl return should the San Francisco 49ers get by the Eagles Sunday. Head on a swivel, Brock Purdy!

Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last month against the Dolphins, told The Athletic Friday his status for a potential Super Bowl was still “up in the air” and that he could he “do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint.”

Garoppolo returned to practice last week to do rehab work, but still hasn’t done anything football-related.

Jimmy Garoppolo ain’t done yet!. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy may have to deal with Jimmy Garoppolo during potential Super Bowl

What a damn story that would be, huh? Big Cock Brock Purdy has taken over the NFL since replacing Jimmy G last month, leading the Niners to the NFC title game without losing a game along the way.

Purdy made his second career playoff start last week, throwing for 214 yards in a 19-12 win over the Cowboys. The former Iowa State star has gone 7-0 since replacing Garoppolo, throwing for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns with a measly QB rating of 109.9.

That’s peanuts to Jimmy G, though!

Garoppolo was humming before going down last month, and may be ready to step back in should things go south in a few weeks. The impending free agent replaced Trey Lance back in Week 2, throwing for over 2,400 yards and 16 tuddies before going down with the ankle injury.

Of course, the Niners need to get past the top-seeded Eagles before gifting us with this juicy storyline, but they seem more than ready.

Well, at least their fans are.

On Saturday, a couple die-hards apparently dressed up the famous Rocky statue in 49ers gear and have dubbed Purdy, “Brocky,” in a now viral social media post.

Good luck unseating this, Jimmy.