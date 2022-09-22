Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers Contract Is Filled With So Many Bonuses He Doubled His Paycheck In One Start

Jimmy Garoppolo reworked his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s about to pay off.

In fact, it already has.

Jimmy G earned $250,000 just for playing Sunday and more than doubled his base salary thanks to a crazy contract filled with a ton of incentives that Garoppolo will now hit after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury.

For starters, if Garoppolo plays 25% of the snaps in a game and the 49ers win, he’ll earn earning $350,000 in bonus money each week that happens.

Here’s the breakdown:

Garoppolo will receive $250,000 for each game that he takes at least 25% of the snaps. He’ll earn an extra $100,000 for each 49ers win in those games.

On top of that, he also earns $29,000 just for being on the active roster.

Jimmy Garoppolo made a boatload of money in just one 49ers start. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Add all that up, and Jimmy G pocketed $379,000 for Sunday’s win over Seattle. For those of you counting at home, that more than doubles what Garoppolo’s weekly paycheck will look like ($360,000).

How we feeling, big guy?!

“Well, now that you said it, it feels good,” Garoppolo said when reminded of his big payday after Sunday’s win.

Jimmy G isn’t too upset about his $350K bonus for playing and winning today’s game 😅 pic.twitter.com/BIvTiWTPli — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers contract loaded with huge bonuses

Let’s extrapolate some of those numbers out a bit further.

If Garoppolo plays in all 15 remaining games, assuming he takes 25% of the snaps in each of them, he’ll make $4 million right off the bat. The 49ers went 10-7 last year with Jimmy G under center. If they do the same in 2022, he’ll earn another $1 million.

And all of that’s before we start talking playoffs, where you’ll find even more bonus money in Garoppolo’s contract.

He gets $500,000 for taking 50% of the snaps in a playoff game, another $500,000 if he wins the NFC Championship, and $1 million if he wins the Super Bowl.

It’s only Week 3, but it’s not like the NFC is loaded this season. It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that Garoppolo and the 49ers could have another run in them.

The 49ers didn’t miss a beat with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Reports indicate that his teammates certainly feel good about their chances with Garoppolo back under center, and Vegas even bumped up the 49ers’ Super Bowl odds when Jimmy G was reinserted as the starter.

It’s not a bad gamble to make, either.

With a contract loaded with bonuses and incentives, it’s probably a safe bet to assume Garoppolo has plenty of motivation to get the job done.