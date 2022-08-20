49ers CEO Makes Bold Claim About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future With The Team

The San Francisco 49ers want fans to believe the team is fine with keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Ever since the 49ers named Trey Lance QB1, the wheels have been turning to find a trade partner for Jimmy G.

Will the 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The veteran quarterback is slated to make $24.2 million for the 2022 campaign, and while everyone agrees that’s an outrageous number for a backup QB, CEO Jed York wants people to think he’s fine paying it.

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s future in the NFL? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case,” York explained to The Athletic.

49ers CEO claims the team is okay keeping Jimmy G. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There is simply no way the 49ers can afford to be paying a backup QB $24.2 million. It’s just not possible.

It would cripple the team’s ability to make other moves. Paying a backup QB a few million dollars and hoping he’s nothing more than an unnecessary insurance policy makes sense.

Will the 49ers find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As a betting man, I’d bet the 49ers will move mountains to try to find a trade partner as soon as possible. As speculated Friday on OutKick, the Browns could be a possible landing spot.

Jimmy G’s salary for the 2022 season is more than $24 million. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With Watson out for 11 games after several allegations of sexual misconduct, Cleveland could snag Jimmy G as a bridge Q until the suspension is over.

Will the 49ers keep Jimmy G? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

No matter what happens, nobody believes the 49ers are actually okay paying a man $24.2 million to hold a clipboard.