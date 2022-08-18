New Report Paints A Concerning Picture Of Trey Lance’s Performance In Practice

It might not all be sunshine and roses during training camp for San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance.

Lance is firmly entrenched as QB1 for the 49ers after head coach Kyle Shanahan publicly named him the starter over Jimmy G.

Trey Lance reportedly having inconsistent performances in practice. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

While there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the new era of football in San Francisco, fans might want to curb expectations.

The Ringer reported that during one practice, the former North Dakota State star “missed more than half of his throws.”

How will Trey Lance do in 2022? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Of his final nine attempts, he managed to complete just one. The Ringer reported that on that day in practice, Lance’s accuracy was all over the place and it sounds like he was just lobbing grenades and hoping for the best.

Is Trey Lance struggling during training camp? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

To be fair, The Ringer reported there certainly have been bright moments, but whenever a professional QB can’t complete half his passes in practice when he knows he can’t get hit, it’s a big red flag.

“I think it’s gone kind of how you’d expect it with every quarterback. He’s had some real good days. He’s had a couple rough days. I thought he had a rough day his last practice. So it’s going to be good to see how he bounces back today, but I’ve been real pleased with Trey,” Shanahan explained when talking about Lance’s inconsistency, according to the same report.

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance reportedly struggling at times in practice. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Last season, Lance completed 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

While the TD to INT ratio isn’t bad, whenever an NFL QB has a sub-60% completion percentage, it’s a major cause for concern.

Trey Lance reportedly struggling at times in practice. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Lance can get it figured out soon. There’s only a few weeks left before the season starts, and fans aren’t going to tolerate not winning!