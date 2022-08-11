Cleveland Browns Interested In Trading For San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Watson Suspension Looms: Report

Cleveland knows they are in hot water in the upcoming NFL season if the Browns don’t add a contingency plan for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson — pending the NFL’s appeal to extend the 26-year-old’s six-game suspension.
With a decision from the NFL on the way, the Browns are reportedly ramping up their interest in acquiring another backup QB to soften the blow of Watson’s suspension.
According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are reportedly interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
THE JIMMY GAROPPOLO NEWS STORY THAT WASN’T NEWS
Jimmy G’s been on the market since the team’s decision to move forward with Trey Lance as their starter. Suitors previously rumored to hold interest in a trade for Garoppolo include the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
Without Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns face a quarterbacks room comprised of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.
Rosen signed with Cleveland in July — joining his fifth team in as many years. Brissett has played his way into becoming one of the premier backups in the NFL but is still removed from a full-time starter’s plate.
49ERS OFFICIALLY MOVING ON FROM JIMMY GAROPPOLO BUT DEEBO SAMUEL IS DEFINITELY STAYING
By adding Garoppolo, the team will fortify their chances of still remaining in the postseason hunt by the time Watson returns in Week 7, should the suspension from former federal judge Sue L. Robinson stick.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the League are reportedly eyeing a one-year suspension for Watson.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.