Cleveland Browns Interested In Trading For San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Watson Suspension Looms: Report

Cleveland knows they are in hot water in the upcoming NFL season if the Browns don’t add a contingency plan for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson — pending the NFL’s appeal to extend the 26-year-old’s six-game suspension.

With a decision from the NFL on the way, the Browns are reportedly ramping up their interest in acquiring another backup QB to soften the blow of Watson’s suspension.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are reportedly interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

THE JIMMY GAROPPOLO NEWS STORY THAT WASN’T NEWS

Jimmy G’s been on the market since the team’s decision to move forward with Trey Lance as their starter. Suitors previously rumored to hold interest in a trade for Garoppolo include the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

#Browns will consider acquiring #49ers Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension increases https://t.co/X7EgcPw5yI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 11, 2022

Without Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns face a quarterbacks room comprised of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.

Rosen signed with Cleveland in July — joining his fifth team in as many years. Brissett has played his way into becoming one of the premier backups in the NFL but is still removed from a full-time starter’s plate.

49ERS OFFICIALLY MOVING ON FROM JIMMY GAROPPOLO BUT DEEBO SAMUEL IS DEFINITELY STAYING

By adding Garoppolo, the team will fortify their chances of still remaining in the postseason hunt by the time Watson returns in Week 7, should the suspension from former federal judge Sue L. Robinson stick.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the League are reportedly eyeing a one-year suspension for Watson.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was out throwing today as he continues to ramp up in his recovery from shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/vw1NxAcc7I — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 3, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela