Jimmie Johnson Done With IndyCar, But Doesn’t Rule Out NASCAR Return

Jimmie Johnson is done with full-time IndyCar racing, but he’s also not ruling out a return to NASCAR.

At some point, of course.

In a video tweeted by Johnson Monday morning, the seven-time Cup champion announced that he would not be returning to the IndyCar Series next season, but stopped short of saying he was retiring from racing for good.

“All the commitments required to be your best for a full-time season … I’m just not there right now,” Johnson said. “I feel like 2022 checked so many boxes for me that I’m going to take a deep breath. I’m still working on my bucket races to compete in … I’ve always been curious to see if there’s a one-off event in NASCAR that might work for me.”

Johnson retired from NASCAR following the 2020 season, but he hasn’t exactly rode off into the sunset.

The 47-year-old has raced in the past two Rolex 24s at Daytona, competed in several IndyCar races in 2021 and ran full-time this season.

I couldn’t have asked for a better experience in the @Indycar series. Looking ahead, I will not return to INDYCAR full time in 2023 but will continue to look for new ways to challenge myself and participate in bucket list events. Hear more: https://t.co/H3e7X6PTLG pic.twitter.com/0kujpWdCaw — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 26, 2022

While Johnson never won – or, really, got close to winning – in the IndyCar Series, he did perform far better this season.

He made his Indianapolis 500 debut in May, led two laps, and was elected the race’s Rookie of the Year. At Iowa in July, Johnson collected his first career IndyCar top five finish.

Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup titles over a two-decade career, most recently in 2016. His performance waned in later years, with his last Cup win coming at Dover back in 2017.

Since retiring from full-time Cup racing two years ago, Johnson has run two Rolex 24s, finishing second with the No. 48 Cadillac in 2021.

Along with a possible NASCAR return, Johnson also said he’d like to run the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

One possible race to keep an eye on in the NASCAR world could be the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro.