Denny Hamlin added William Byron to his hit list, Martin Truex Jr. called out NASCAR for the ‘bullsh*t,’ Kyle Larson wants to blow it all up, Chase Elliott was praying nobody got hurt and one driver ended up in an ambulance.

Other than that, it was a pretty uneventful afternoon at Texas.

Whew. Everyone all caught up?

“It was just banana peels out there,” said Kyle Busch, who was one of several drivers who fell victim to … slick … track conditions. “Once these cars snap, they are gone. It’s just ice.”

More on Kyle in a bit.

Along the way, we’ll dive into William Byron punting Denny Hamlin under caution, Truex Jr. going scorched earth on his employer, Cody Ware’s scary crash, and Kyle Larson telling NASCAR to rip everything up and start over.

Everyone’s in a great mood!

And by that, I mean everyone is pissed today except Tyler Reddick, who somehow won the actual race.

Four tires and fuel, baby. Monday Morning Pit-Stop is a GO!

Denny Hamlin warns William Byron after Texas crash

A lot happened Sunday, but we have to start with Billy the Kid and Denny, right?

For those who were busy watching Tom Brady look miserable, here’s a quick rundown …

Hamlin got into Byron as the two were racing midway through the race, and Billy didn’t appreciate it. And by that, I mean he sent Hamlin for a ride through the grass … under caution!

Here’s an on-board look from William Byron’s car. Byron gets into Hamlin, Hamlin spins. #NASCARPlayoffs (via @NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/LwYPFh5FQl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 26, 2022

If that seems like a bit of an overreaction … it probably was.

I’m not sure why Byron all of a sudden saw red, but hey, I’m obviously here for it.

“I’m not gonna take his bullsh*t,” Billy radioed to his team after the incident.

“I’ll just add it to the list of guys when I get a chance. They’re going to get it,” Hamlin promptly responded after the race.

Congrats to William Byron for joining Ross Chastain on Denny’s ever-expanding list! Weekly meeting’s are Tuesday’s at 4 p.m. sharp.

Martin Truex Jr. blasts NASCAR for ‘crappy parts’

Speaking of meetings …

Let’s all welcome Martin Truex Jr. to the weekly ‘NASCAR is cheap’ club!

💭 "I don't even know what to say between crappy parts, tires exploding & all the bullshit we're dealing with, it's a joke." 🗣 "There's a lot of people who make a lot of money to do this and get this stuff right. That's all I'm gonna say about it."@MartinTruex_Jr has had it. https://t.co/Jk7ZQDNNLl — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) September 26, 2022

Truex now joins Kevin Harvick as the most outspoken driver against NASCAR’s … cost-cutting … move to the new Next Gen car.

Hard to argue with Martin after this Texas debacle.

How many leaders – LEADERS – do we need see blow a tire before we say, ‘Hey, maybe we need to rethink some things?’

Truex Jr. blew a tire. Chase Elliott – the regular season champion – blew a tire. Kyle Busch blew a tire.

So did Harvick, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Many of those drivers, by the way, did so FROM THE LEAD.

It gave us (me) great drama and plenty to discuss, but it was also an embarrassing few hours for NASCAR and Goodyear.

Unless you ask Chase, of course.

“I’m not sure that Goodyear is at fault,” he said. “Goodyear always takes the black eye, but they’re put in a really tough position by NASCAR to build a tire that can survive these types of racetracks with this car. I wouldn’t blame Goodyear.”

He may be in a championship race today, but Chase Elliott is going to make one hell of a politician some day.

“Vote Chase to win the race!”

Too easy.

Cody Ware hurt in serious NASCAR crash

We interrupt your NASCAR bashing to bring you a pretty big lick by our guy Cody Ware.

Cody Ware was treated and released after this hard crash at Texas. Per Rick Ware Racing, he was headed home after the race. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dw1py2dYHf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 26, 2022

Cody Ware in car crash. Wow pic.twitter.com/fmeylE4m5K — 𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖉 (@kvapilnation) September 25, 2022

Here is the video of Cody Ware hitting the pit wall after crashing into the outside wall at #TexasMotorSpeeday #Nascar #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ko0UZtrO2V — Catrick Silvan (@CatrickG33KED) September 26, 2022

So damn scary for Cody Ware. That was a very hard hit, then the pit-road hit. pic.twitter.com/RrgpoeDaE0 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 25, 2022

You don’t often see cars tore up like that at places not named Daytona or Talladega, and you definitely don’t see them go flying across the infield and slam into the pit wall.

Ware was put in an ambulance, taken to the infield care center and later diagnosed with a concussion, according to reports. He didn’t suffer any broken bones, but apparently had some ankle discomfort.