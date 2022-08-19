Colts Owner Jim Irsay Rips Carson Wentz With Blunt Comments

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t mind letting people know Carson Wentz didn’t live up to expectations.

Last season, Wentz was QB1 for the Colts after being acquired from the Eagles, and his single season in Indy was marked by wildly inconsistent play.

The team’s owner has no problem reminding people of that fact!

Jim Irsay rips Carson Wentz’s play in 2021. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,” Irsay told the press when discussing the 2021 season, according to the New York Post.

However, he’s much more optimistic about the state of the team with Matt Ryan as the team’s QB1.

“We’re set up for excellence, now we just have to do it. And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart,” Irsay explained.

During his one season with the Colts, Wentz threw 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, which isn’t a bad TD:INT ratio at all. However, he only completed 62.4% of his passes and averaged only 209.6 passing yards a game.

Colts owner Jim Irsay rips Carson Wentz. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

He also fumbled the ball eight times. Not good. Not good at all, and Irsay just reminded the whole world of Wentz’s struggles.

Jim Irsay discusses Carson Wentz’s struggles in 2021. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images).

You’d think he might have moved on now that Wentz is gone and in D.C. and Matt Ryan is running the show, but clearly, he still has a bone to pick.