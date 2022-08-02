Carson Wentz Bombs In Practice, Throws Multiple Interceptions

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is off to a rough start in camp.

Wentz was acquired from the Colts in order to hopefully provide a spark for Dan Snyder’s team. However, Wentz’s performance in camp Monday was absolutely brutal, according to reports.

The man just couldn’t stop throwing interceptions.

There are always stories that come out of camp about players bombing and performing at a lackluster level.

It’s just part of the game. Fans eat up practice reports, and Wentz throwing pick after pick for the Commanders is bound to make waves.

However, fans shouldn’t read too much into it. It’s camp. It’s not a game. If there’s a time to work out issues, it’s in August.

You don’t want to be doing it in September once throws matter for real.

I’m sure pundits will debate all day what Wentz’s interceptions in camp mean for the upcoming season, but fans shouldn’t sweat it.

Again, better to iron out these issues now than in a couple months when the season is rolling.

If he’s performing like this in November, it will be time for a very different conversation!

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

