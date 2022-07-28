NFL Camp Whip Around: Josh Allen On Fire, Carson Wentz Keeps His Wedding Band, Mekhi Becton Makes A Move, Russell Wilson Fever PLUS Hold Ins And Quote Of The Day

We start in Rochester where the Bills are practicing at St. John Fisher College. On Tuesday, quarterback Josh Allen seemed at times frustrated by how the offense looked and how he was performing.

He came back Wednesday and lit it up.

Josh Allen is 🔥 🔥 in the red zone today. Absolutely dialed in.



TD after TD to lots of different guys. The latest was McKenzie and the Knox on the very next play. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 27, 2022

WGR’s Sal Capaccio reports Allen threw red zone TD passes to Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Isaiah McKenzie, often as Allen “threaded the needle or otherwise were just perfectly placed” the football for the score.

Josh Allen is good, informed sources close to my eyes tell OutKick.

Excuse me, brother, can I borrow your wedding band?

Quarterback Carson Wentz had an interesting day. During an autograph signing session with gathered fans, one of them asked the quarterback for his wedding band.

For real.

Here’s that moment and lip readers out there can see it. The guy in the glasses asks for Wentz’s wedding band:

Love to see it.



Carson Wentz taking photos and signing autographs for fans after practice. pic.twitter.com/JiShdU6EJZ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 27, 2022

Wentz signed the dude’s football and kept his wedding band without commentary. Wentz is a saint.

Anyway, Wentz is the new hope at quarterback for the Commanders. That was the case last year for Wentz in Indianapolis. And it was the case two seasons ago for Wentz in Philadelphia.

Yeah, Wentz is on his third team in three years as the new hope.

“It is unique. It’s a unique business,” Wentz said. “You know, one year you’re here, one year you’re there and you try to have your sights set on long-term wherever you are. But God has different plans sometimes.

“I try and make the most of it, try and make the most of it and just keep plugging along. I got an awesome wife and kids that they pick up and we’re here. Here we are and then we’re gonna fully invest in this city and this team and the people around us and try and make the most of it for, God willing, hopefully a long time.

“It definitely brings about some different life circumstances that I think a lot of people don’t understand within a family dynamic. But it’s also fun. It’s also fun. It’s part of the adventure for my family and I, and we’re loving it.”

Fair. But Wentz needs to play well enough in Washington to turn it into a home — because his next NFL stop would not be as a starter.

Meet the Jets new right tackle

At New York Jets camp, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has played (and perhaps eaten) himself out of the starting left tackle spot.

That left tackle job now belong to George Fant, who earned the spot last year and in the offseason. Becton is working as the team’s starting right tackle.

Obviously circumstances can change but Becton moving to the other side was not the plan when he was drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in 2020.

But injuries and conditioning issues have slowed Becton’s development and now he’s getting the opportunity to save his career as a starting right tackle — something Becton is totally cool about.

"Whether it's right or left…as long as I'm on the five, on the field." – @BigTicket73 pic.twitter.com/Hthse7tFeJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 27, 2022

“He’s a gifted athlete, he’s a gifted man,” coach Robert Saleh said of his new prospective right tackle. “I’m really excited about the direction he’s going.”

Saleh was wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Positive Vibes Only” inscribed on the front in white letters.

Russell Wilson fever

Russell Wilson is a big deal for the Denver Broncos — and I’m not talking about the prospect of adding more TD passes or fewer interceptions for the offense.

We’re talking hope and expectations and excitement here.

The team announced 2,057 fans for the club’s opening practice. The first fan in line waiting to get in to see Wednesday’s practice arrived at 3 p.m. — on Tuesday.

Let’s face it, Wilson brings star power to the Broncos offense it has lacked since Peyton Manning last played there in 2016.

And maybe Wilson actually brings more star power than Manning…

Holding out has been replaced by holding in

No one holds out in the NFL anymore. If a player has a contract that he’s disputing, he’s going to report to camp so as to avoid the mandatory fines outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

But “hold ins” have become the way to go for players with disputes.

Three stars — Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel and Chargers safety Derwin James — are holding in at their respective camps now. That means they’re not practicing.

They’re present but not working other than perhaps doing some conditioning on the side. And the purpose of this is to get ready physically without risking injury and all the while sending a message that they’re not happy.

Smart move because, again, they’re sending the message without getting fined.

James, by the way, is about to get a deal that will surpass the $72.9 million deal Minkah Fitzpatrick signed ($18.24 million per year average) to make him the highest paid safety in the league. And Samuel’s representatives continue to negotiate with the 49ers to make Samuel among the highest paid receivers in the game.

Quote of the day:

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he checks for news of the looming Deshaun Watson suspension when he wakes up every morning?

“No, I check the weather,” he said.

