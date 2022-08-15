Commanders President Threatens Reporter’s Access For Asking Carson Wentz Tough Questions

Washington Commanders Jason Wright sent an outrageous tweet following some tough questions to quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has reportedly struggled at times in training camp, and 7News DC’s Scott Abraham confronted the former number two overall pick with some blunt questions about the narrative of being “consistently inconsistent” and if this was his last chance to prove he belongs as a starting NFL QB.

Jason Wright rips reporter for questioning Carson Wentz. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Well, Wright didn’t like that and tweeted Abraham shouldn’t “expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys.”

Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys @Scott7news . https://t.co/fegxgvcJmr — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022

Wright later tweeted that Abraham wouldn’t lose access and his credentials wouldn’t be pulled. A team official confirmed that to OutKick Monday morning.

However, when asked if the franchise stands by Wright’s tweet – which is still up, the official declined to comment.

I hear you. No one is pulling his credential, no one is keeping him from what every other beat reporter gets and we have one of the best media policies in the league (Rozelle award nominated). But why go out of our way to subject our guy to that as he prepares to lead our team? — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022

To be clear, Carson Wentz is slated to earn $22 million for the upcoming season. When you’re getting paid more money in a year than most people make in a lifetime, you afford to face tough questions.

If not, you’re in the wrong line of work. It’s truly that simple.

Commanders president Jason Wright criticizes reporter for asking Carson Wentz tough questions. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Carson Wentz is a grown man. He’s a multi-millionaire adult. The legendary North Dakota State quarterback shouldn’t need the President of the Commanders rushing to his defense.

Wright’s not a babysitter. He’s running an NFL team, and he’s throwing a tantrum because Scott Abraham had the audacity to point out Wentz has struggled and might be on his last chance.

Will Carson Wentz turn his career around? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Welcome to the NFL. It’s not all sunshine and roses. Sometimes, you have to answer difficult questions. That’s part of being an NFL quarterback and a team executive.

Clearly, Wright never got that message.

How will Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz do in 2022? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Finally, if you’re threatening a reporter’s access because he asked legit and blunt questions about a player’s performance, you’re saying a lot more about yourself than you are about him!