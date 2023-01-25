Jim Harbaugh Eyes Brian Griese, Tee Martin As Next Michigan Quarterbacks Coach

Jim Harbaugh is eyeing another Michigan man, along with two others, to be the Wolverines’ next quarterbacks coach.

According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Harbaugh has reached out to former Michigan QB Brian Griese about the school’s vacant coaching position. In addition to Griese, Harbaugh has also connected with ex-Tennessee national champion Tee Martin, and Stanford OC/QB coach Tavita Pritchard.

One of the trio of coaches on Harbaugh’s wish list would be replacing Matt Weiss who was fired last week. Weiss served as Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before he was let go amid a computer access crime probe.

Brian Griese is being considered by Jim Harbaugh for Michigan’s QB coach position. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images).

Brian Griese Is A Familiar Name To Michigan

Though Harbaugh, nor Michigan, have neither confirmed nor denied their interest, it’s not hard to see why they’d want to bring Griese back to Ann Arbor. Griese has legendary status within Michigan because of his fifth-year senior season. That’s when he led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title. Brian Griese then spent 11 years in the NFL.

He’s currently coaching up some signal caller named Purdy, as the QBs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

This is his first season in the coaching ranks.

Tee Martin is reportedly being eyed by Michigan as the team’s next QB coach. (Photo by Vincent Laforet/Allsport/Getty Images).

Jim Harbaugh Could Opt For Tee Martin

Should a Michigan reunion with Griese not come to fruition, Tee Martin could fill the role. Martin just finished his second season as the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach. He’s most well-known for leading the University of Tennessee to a 1998 national championship as the team’s starting QB. Before that, Martin spent two seasons backing up Peyton Manning in Knoxville.

The third rumored option, Pritchard, isn’t quite as familiar a name as Griese or Martin. Before joining Stanford’s coaching staff, he was a QB for the Cardinal from 2006-09.

One of these three coaches, or a yet-to-be-named candidate, should have no trouble sliding into the role of Michigan’s quarterbacks coach. Aside from their personal experiences as QBs, they’ll benefit from the return of J.J. McCarthy. The soon-to-be Junior, is headed back to Ann Arbor as a Heisman hopeful. This season, McCarthy threw for 2,376 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65.3% of his passes. He was intercepted just three times and rushed for another four scores.

Michigan opens the season on Sept. 2 versus East Carolina.