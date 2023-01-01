Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Makes Bold Declaration, Walks Out Of Playoff Press Conference After Just One Question

JJ McCarthy was not interested in speaking with the media after Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday night. Especially after the first question was about his opponents.

He made a bold declaration and walked out.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

McCarthy, a sophomore, began the year in a quarterback competition with Cade McNamara. He made his first start against Hawaii during Week 2.

From that point forward, the 6-foot-3, 196-pound former five-star recruit was the guy in Ann Arbor.

McCarthy threw for 2,376 yards and 20 touchdowns on a 65.3% completion clip with just three picks. He also added four scores on the ground.

Although it was the Wolverines’ run game that propelled them to an undefeated season and the No. 2-seed in the College Football Playoff, McCarthy was a crucial piece of the puzzle. His big arm and elusive athleticism was the perfect compliment to a dominant rushing attack.

It just wasn’t quite enough on Saturday. McCarthy threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns, but completed just 58.8% of his passes and threw two interceptions.

In the end, he and Michigan fell six-points short of a chance to play for the national championship.

J.J. McCarthy #9 and Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines react after the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

After the loss, JJ McCarthy was the first player to speak to the media.

His appearance didn’t last long.

McCarthy was asked about the Horned Frogs and what they did to leave victorious. He kept it short and sweet, but vowed that the Wolverines would return to the Playoff.

“We’ll be back, I promise you that,” McCarthy said.

He then proceeded to stand up, turn to his left, and walk out.

Here's the video…



J.J. McCarthy answered just one question after the game. It was asked by a reporter from here in Arizona. It was a question about TCU. pic.twitter.com/KuWQFOHXkK — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 1, 2023

It was a bold statement from McCarthy. And while there is a case to be made that he shouldn’t have walked out — a valid one — there is also something admirable about his passion, confidence and drive.