Michigan Fires Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Amid Probe

Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss just days after he was placed on paid leave amid a computer access crime probe.

Athletic director Warde Manuel shared the following statement about Weiss’ firing:

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor was reportedly searched on Jan. 10 related to the computer crimes. The alleged crimes were also traced back to UM’s Schembechler Hall and are estimated to have occurred in December.

Schembechler Hall is the workplace for the Michigan football staff, including head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Weiss released a statement shortly after news of the investigation was made public.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss stated. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Weiss spent two seasons on the Wolverines’ staff before being let go. Prior to his stop at Michigan, Weiss spent 12 years with the Baltimore Ravens in various roles.