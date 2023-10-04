U.S. Vice Captain Jim Furyk Explains Why Patrick Cantlay Didn’t Wear A Hat, Denies Team Turmoil At Ryder Cup

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Cantlay’s hat, or the lack thereof, became the story of the 2023 Ryder Cup for the U.S. team. With reports and rumors circulating that the American chose not to wear a hat as a form of protest, team vice captain Jim Furyk has weighed in on the situation and Cantlay’s hatless noggin.

Attention towards Cantlay’s hatless head came to light on Saturday with the U.S. already trailing in the biennial event 6.5-1.5.

Jamie Weir of Sky Sports – who enjoys reminding everyone he’s a Big J journalist – created the drama by reporting that the U.S. team room was “fractured” while claiming Patrick Cantlay was playing without a hat on to protest about players not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup. He also claimed Cantlay didn’t attend the gala dinner earlier in the week.

Weir conveniently left out the fact that Cantlay didn’t wear a hat during the 2021 Ryder Cup while also ignoring photo evidence of Cantlay at the gala.

Patrick Cantlay went hatless at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which caused quite a stir. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

READ: MULTIPLE STORIES APPEARING TO BE FALSE ABOUT PATRICK CANTLAY’S HAT AT THE RYDER CUP OUT SHINED THE GOLF PLAYED IN ROME, AND THAT’S A SHAME

Cantlay was asked about Weir’s report after Saturday’s action and simply explained that the team-issued hats simply don’t fit his head, which is the same explanation Furyk had.

“I’m not sure where [rumors of team disharmony] came from, especially after you saw the support Patrick had with the guys raising their hats in front of the green,” he said. “He took a lot of beating that day from, whether it was from the media, from the fans about not wearing a hat, the speculation that maybe he didn’t want to wear the American flag, whatever it may be. I think you saw the support from the players.”

“Pat, he’s got a big noggin,” Furyk said. “We have a hard time getting him in a hat.

Jim Furyk Says The U.S. Ryder Cup Team Was Tight In Rome

On top of the Cantlay drama centered around a hat, there have since been reports of a potential controversy involving Xander Schauffele. According to Schauffele’s dad, his son was nearly booted from the team over a contract dispute that involved Netflix.

Despite the rumors out there, Furyk completely denied that there was any sort of split in the U.S. team room throughout the week in Rome.

“I was in that team room each and every night,” Furyk explained. “Those 12 guys really bonded, really got along. I know we’re disappointed that we didn’t bring the cup back to the United States but I can say and I’ll stand by it, those 12 guys really got along well and supported each other. As captains, we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”