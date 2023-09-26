Jets Add Trevor Siemian To Put Band-Aid On Their Zach Wilson QB Bullet Wound

Videos by OutKick

Four plays. That’s how long it took the New York Jets to go from Super Bowl contenders to #1 overall pick contenders. That’s how many snaps Aaron Rodgers took before suffering a season-ending injury and forcing the team to turn back to previously-benched Zach Wilson.

The team benched Wilson last season in favor of Mike White due to poor performance. All offseason, the team raved about Wilson. “He’s improved so much learning from Aaron Rodgers,” they said.

They lied.

Zach Wilson did not improve this offseason. If anything, he might actually be a little worse. Of course, head coach Robert Saleh can’t say that. He has to stand up at the podium every week and lie.

“Zach Wilson is our unquestioned quarterback,” Saleh says while his fingers and toes are crossed, probably.

"He's not the reason why we lost yesterday, it's always a team effort"



Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson is the Jets' "unquestioned quarterback" pic.twitter.com/tCVplXWoVs — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023

Although, that’s not technically a lie. They really don’t have any other options right now. I do take issue with the word “unquestioned,” at least as it pertains to who might be asking the question.

Regardless, they brought in another option: journeyman Trevor Siemian. And, as Travis Kelce’s girlfriend so famously says, “band-aids don’t fix bullet holes.”

Jets bring in Trevor Siemian to compete with Zach Wilson

Siemian is somewhat familiar with the Jets, spending the 2019 season with the team. He started his career in Denver for three seasons before making one-year stops in New York, New Orleans and Chicago.

The New York Jets signed journeyman Trevor Siemian (who formerly played for the team in 2019) to compete with starter Zach Wilson, a bad sign for the state of their QB room. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Siemian has six NFL starts in the past three seasons. He’s 0-6. The last time he started a game and his team won was in December of 2017 with the Broncos.

So, yeah, he’s not walking through the door to make things a whole lot better. In fact, the idea that the Jets think Siemian adds anything to their team tells you their feelings on Wilson.

But we already know that. We all have eyes. They replaced him with Aaron Rodgers. He wasn’t supposed to play at all this season.

The season is slipping away. Zach Wilson is barely completing 50% of his passes and has twice as many interceptions (4) as touchdown passes (2). Two of their next three games are against the Chiefs and Eagles. They play the Broncos in between, so realistically best-case scenario is 2-4 heading into a Week 7 bye week.

That’s probably their best chance to try to make a trade, get a new quarterback in to learn the system and start in Week 8 against the Giants.

Or, they can punt this season, draft high again and hope that Rodgers comes back healthy next season.

The options aren’t great.

Four plays changed everything.