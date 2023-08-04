Zach Wilson Takes Steps Toward Regaining Confidence And Perhaps, Rehabilitating Reputation

Videos by OutKick

As the New York Jets walked off the field after a three-and-out opening offensive series Thursday night, NBC’s outstanding analyst Cris Collinsworth made the point that quarterback Zach Wilson had already shown some improvement over a year ago.

That’s because, Collinsworth said, Wilson looked at his second read on third down before tucking the football, tripping and then falling on a scramble short of a first down.

“Yeah, that’s pathetic,” said Wilson of the play afterward.

But, Wilson added, the opportunity to merely be out there made him feel “appreciative.”

“A lot of fun just getting back on the field with the guys,” he said. “Looking forward to the growth …It’s a lot of fun, this game’s a lot of fun to see where you can improve in areas.

“It was fun.”

This is where things are with Wilson in 2023:

The bar is set low after a disastrous 2022. Because just about anything fundamentally sound or somewhat successful Wilson does will represent improvement.

The more discerning eye might ask for more. But perspective is important here.

.@ZachWilson headed to play some football on his birthday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JF3yS8oFT7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2023 Backup quarterback Zach Wilson arrives in Canton for a preseason start against the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson’s Memorable Preseason Game

Wilson is a former No. 2 overall draft pick that was handed one of Gotham’s teams the past two season. And then fumbled the gift. That’s a significant failure.

So now he’s about the business of trying to recover, knowing his ceiling is no longer that starting job which now belongs to Aaron Rodgers.

That made this otherwise forgettable preseason outing a memorable one for Wilson because it represents an opportunity to take a step. It represents a chance to rebuild confidence.

“Absoluletly, absolutely,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’m trying to find my way. It’s like this training camp and OTAs I found what feels comfortable for me and it’s definitely not perfect but it’s something I’m working at.

“It’s a great feeling to feel like there’s a good path you’re going down and you can just work on those things. The goal with this preseason stuff is how consistent, how efficient can you be. And so that was the goal tonight.”

It’s just one step, mind you. So if this is progress it is modestly so.

But it’s important to Wilson and the Jets because the youngster is on a journey toward trying to clean up his game, rehabilitate his reputation and perhaps save his career.

And that process might have started on Thursday night.

CANTON, OHIO : Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh Pleased With Zach Wilson

Jets coach Robert Salah said Wilson was “poised” in his limited time in the game that ended after one quarter.

“It was really good,” Saleh said. “He put it right on the money … Looked comfortable in the pocket, delivered the ball on schedule and definitely something to build on.”

Wilson didn’t lead a touchdown drive. But he completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards. It must be noted 57 of those yards came on a bomb down the left sideline that Rodgers actually suggested to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Great call by Aaron Rodgers,” Wilson joked. “I have to give him a little shoutout there.”

That pass could easily have been a touchdown. It could have been a 93-yard strike if Malik Taylor hadn’t hesitated slightly as he tracked the flight of the football. If the reserve receiver had simply run through that ball, he might have caught it in stride.

The pass was that accurate.

CANTON, OHIO – Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets warm up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Quarterback Appreciates Help From Aaron Rodgers

“Malik’s done a great job all training camp,” Wilson said. “I wanted to go to his side and I like the matchup with the corner as well. He did a great job winning.”

That is the kind of play the Jets thought they were getting when they made Wilson their first-round pick in 2021. It’s also the kind of pass they saw so little of that they went searching for their new starter.

We know the Jets now have that replacement in Rodgers.

So Wilson will be on the shelf when the regular season begins unless something catastrophic happens with New York’s veteran starter. Fact is, this is Rodgers’ team this year, probably next year, and perhaps beyond depending on how he feels.

That plan sounds like a lot of inactivity for Wilson. But it’s actually an opportunity. It’s a chance to learn from a master. It’s a chance to grow and mature and loosen up a little.

Quarterback Zach Wilson of the New York Jets talks to reporters after the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Shows Signs Of Growth

The notable thing is Rodgers has been a willing teacher.

“I’m very grateful for him,” Wilson said. “He helps me more than he needs to so I’m very grateful.”

The fact Wilson is saying this publicly on the heels of crediting Rodgers for a play-call offers hope. It’s a significant contrast from last year when Wilson infamously said he’d make life hell for whatever quarterback the Jets added this year.

That’s a sign of growth and perhaps even some maturity.

It’s another step for Zach Wilson on a night the Jets wanted to see him take some of those.

