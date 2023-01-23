Jerry Jones Still Stands Behind Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Despite a disappointing end to his team’s season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is standing behind head coach Mike McCarthy.

After the Cowboys’ 19-12 road loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional round, Jones said that McCarthy’s job was not in jeopardy.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Jones was asked if the result changed his decision on McCarthy’s future.

“No,” he said without hesitation. “No, no; not at all. Their decision for our kicker was exonerated with his field goal, in my mind, and I’m proud for him,” Jones said. alluding to kicker Brett Maher’s recent struggles.

“This is very sickening to not win tonight.”

It was certainly a gut punch of a loss for a team that had high expectations.

The word straight from Jones seems to bode well for McCarthey’s future in Dallas. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to the sense of security for the Cowboys head coach during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"There could be some staff changes in Dallas but Mike McCarthy isn't in any trouble"@RapSheet #PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/7kFbLFFpS7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2023

“Mike McCarthy is not in trouble,” Rapoport said. He didn’t say the same for his staff indicating that there will likely be some kind of movement on the team’s coaching staff. He went on to say that those moves wouldn’t be crazy and reiterated that McCarthy would be back.

Perhaps McCarthy is being helped by some obvious weaknesses, which Rapoport pointed out. Those include Dak Prescott’s penchant for picks and the offense’s clear need for another weapon.

Maybe those issues, coupled with a loss to a defense that is undeniably the best in the league have bought McCarthy at least one more season with the team.

McCarthy — who previously spent 13 seasons leading the Green Bay Packers — is under contract with the Cowboys until 2025.

