Deebo Samuel Warns Cowboys On Instagram, Micah Parsons Fires Back

Deebo Samuel kept the receipts, but Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants no part of the nonsense.

Hours after Samuel and the 49ers eliminated Dallas from the playoffs with a 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional game, Samuel took to Instagram to remind Parsons not to “poke the bear.”

The All-Pro defender, of course, didn’t appreciate it.

“Don’t Poke The Bear,” Samuel wrote before posting a series of pictures from the previous week, including one quoting Parsons saying, “This is who I wanted.”

Parsons was quick to respond to the post. And by quick, I mean almost instantly.

“Lol what did you do today fam lol ?! But congrats on the win ! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide,” he wrote.

Deebo Samuel tells Micah Parsons, Cowboys not to poke the bear

“Don’t put me in this week ass slide” is pretty funny from Parsons here, I’ll give him that.

Other than that, I’m not sure it’s a great time to be saying anything when everyone’s lasting image of your team is Ezekiel Elliott getting thrown to the ground like a ragdoll in one of the funniest/saddest final plays of all time.

I can’t stop laughing at the Cowboys final play. Here’s a better angle of Zeke getting run over at center. Honest question, what happens if 49ers put three guys over Zeke and rush two clean? Dak gets destroyed, right? They could still drop eight too. pic.twitter.com/MgsOUvsDaK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 23, 2023

I’ve watched this play 50 times since last night and I still laugh every time. How does Mike McCarthy still have a job today?

Anyway, Samuel posted a pretty modest stat line of four catches for 45 yards and 11 yards on the ground, but that certainly doesn’t matter here. It’s not like he was held to zero catches and did nothing.

Deebo Samuel warns Micah Parsons after 49ers beat Cowboys. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Parsons, meanwhile, had four tackles and one QB hit. Big Cock Brock Purdy came out pretty clean, if we’re being honest.

So yeah, not sure Micah’s got much of a leg to stand on here. But, I’m certainly all in on the #content.

Can’t wait to see what Deebo does next!