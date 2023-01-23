A cameraman has cleared the air after it appeared Mike McCarthy shoved him following a loss to the 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday night by Brock Purdy and San Francisco 49ers, and after the loss, a photo went viral that appeared to show McCarthy pushing a cameraman out of his way.

However, cameraman Noah Bullard tweeted Monday morning the situation wasn’t as bad as maybe the photo made it seem

“I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize,” the NBC 5 Sports photojournalist explained.

He also released the footage, which does show the Cowboys coach showing the camera, but not him.

Mike McCarthy is still 100% in the wrong.

Even though McCarthy didn’t push the cameraman personally, his conduct was still completely unacceptable.

If a camera filming you after a loss pisses you off that much, you’re in the wrong business, McCarthy. NFL coaches make a ton of money.

They’re making millions of dollars to coach a sport. When you win, you get the glory. When you lose, misery and criticism follows. It’s the nature of the beast.

McCarthy and the Cowboys lost Sunday night and their season is over. Of course he’s going to be filmed. If he can’t take it, go sell insurance or do something that’s far from the public eye. Don’t shove a camera because you’re upset.

McCarthy did the right thing by apologizing for his laughably immature conduct, but it never should have happened to begin with. Lose with class and grace just like you’d have in the event you’d won.